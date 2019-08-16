TAG Achieves Major Milestone (10th Time in the Top 10 Employers in Southern California) - President Jaime Hepp Accepts Award

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TAG Achieves Major Milestone (10th Time in the Top 10)

TAG has been named the 9th Best Place to Work in Orange County for 2019. This marks an amazing milestone as this is the 10th time that TAG has been named as a Top 10 Employer in LA and OC.

"We are very lucky to be in the position that we are in," says President, Jaime Hepp. "When we started this company 20 years ago, we were selling coupons and discounts door to door. One clients saw the value in face-to-face customer acquisition. Slowly, we kept swimming upstream wowing our clients with great results with the highest integrity. Now the largest companies in the world want us to represent them. It has really been an amazing journey."

Jaime Hepp also said, "The key to our growth has been professional representation with high character people. Our clients won't tolerate an unprofessional organization tarnishing their brand. We work very hard to attract the best and brightest professionals to work here. These superstars have bought in to our long-term vision and have found great entrepreneurial opportunities to grow their own businesses and opportunities within our business. I give all of the credit to these incredible people."

Below are a handful of testimonials from some of TAG's superstars.

"I am extremely fortunate to be working and growing in such an awesome environment, surrounded by nothing but great co-workers. I moved here from New York in April to begin a career with TAG. It's been a great journey so far and I am very excited for the future of our business." – Anthony Hollinger (Account Representative)

"How great it is to work at a place that gives me the opportunity and path to attain my own success and provide that same opportunity to so many others. I'm very grateful to be working with such a strong-willed, motivated, and influential team of growers that really exemplifies what hard work, dedication, and a little bit of fun can achieve." – Gorden Chang (Campaign Management)

"I was looking for a place to work where I would feel a part of a team and where I would directly receive the work that I put into my career. TAG does that and so much more for me. I'm happy to be a part of the team working towards their bigger picture and mine, simultaneously!" – Krystina Vizard (Talent Scout)

"I have now been working with this company for the last 6 years and every year it is filled with opportunity and great experiences. I will always be grateful for the chance to develop myself daily and for the family I gained along the way." – Kelsey Dieter (Operations)

"I love the culture in the company! Everybody supports each other and I love working with motivated people. I have experienced tremendous amount of growth since I have been a part of the company!" – Mirza Ulasoglu (Senior Management)

"I really enjoy the people that I work with in the company. Since joining, I have experienced both personal and professional growth. I am grateful to be apart of a great organization." – Mike Ye (Account Representative)

"The reason why I love to work here is because of the team spirit; my co-workers have become some of my closest friends. The people in the office are some of the most driven, positive and hardworking individuals I've ever met and they constantly push me to better myself personally and professionally." – Jon Spurlock

"I love the company environment; everyone I work with is so helpful. I have learned so many life skills, from having confidence in myself to saving money. The leadership skills that I have acquired has helped me develop others in a management capacity. Liam, Tedford, Mirza and Sam are a few of the co-workers that I have helped and now have become close friends. With my developed leadership skills and my love of the Lord, I have created an annual youth event in Los Angeles that fosters a culture of fellowship, and as a result, many have surrendered their lives to Jesus Christ." – Eliseo Lopez (Mid-Market Account Manager)

SOURCE TAG