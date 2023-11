Tag-assisted One-Pot Liquid-phase Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Learn more on Bachem’s new one-pot process of synthesizing oligonucleotides in liquid-phase utilizing new pseudo-solid-phase protecting groups (tags). This process holds promise to be more efficient and environmentally friendly than current commercial processes. Distribution between a halogen-free organic and an aqueous phase allows to remove byproducts and excess reagents. No isolation of the growing oligonucleotide is required. Due to its non-heterogeneous nature, the process is seamlessly scalable and therefore ideally suited for large scale manufacturing of oligonucleotides. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG Zum vollständigen Artikel