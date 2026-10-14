14.10.2026 13:42:40

TAGESVORSCHAU/Donnerstag, 15. Oktober (vorläufige Fassung)

===

*** 01:50 JP/Auftragseingang Maschinenbau August

Kernrate

PROGNOSE: +3,1% gg Vm

zuvor: -3,7% gg Vm

*** 04:45 TH/EZB-Bankenaufsichtschefin Buch, Teilnahme an Panel bei

Bloomberg Global Policy Series 2026

*** 06:30 SE/Nordea Bank Abp, Ergebnis 3Q

07:00 CH/Docmorris AG, Trading Update 3Q

07:00 SE/Ericsson - Telefon AB LM Ericsson, Ergebnis 3Q

07:30 TW/Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 08:00 GB/BIP August

PROGNOSE: -0,1% gg Vm/+1,6% gg Vj

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm/+1,6% gg Vj

*** 08:00 GB/Handelsbilanz August

PROGNOSE: k.A.

zuvor: -21,0 Mrd GBP

*** 08:00 GB/Industrieproduktion August

PROGNOSE: 0,0% gg Vm/k.A. gg Vj

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm/+0,6% gg Vj

10:30 TH/IWF-Chefin Georgieva, Diskussion mit Eurogruppen-Chef Pierrakakis und

dem argentinischen Wirtschaftsminister Caputo

*** 11:00 EU/Industrieproduktion August

Eurozone

PROGNOSE: +0,2% gg Vm/k.A. gg Vj

zuvor: -0,1% gg Vm/0,0% gg Vj

*** 14:30 US/Einzelhandelsumsatz September

PROGNOSE: +0,4% gg Vm

zuvor: +1,2% gg Vm

Einzelhandelsumsatz ex Kfz

PROGNOSE: +0,5% gg Vm

zuvor: +1,4% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Erzeugerpreise September

PROGNOSE: +0,6% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,4% gg Vm

Kernrate (ohne Nahrungsmittel und Energie)

PROGNOSE: +0,3% gg Vm

zuvor: +0,2% gg Vm

*** 14:30 US/Philadelphia-Fed-Index Oktober

PROGNOSE: 32,0

zuvor: 37,8

*** 14:30 US/Empire State Manufacturing Index Oktober

PROGNOSE: 10,3

zuvor: 7,6

*** 14:30 US/Erstanträge Arbeitslosenhilfe (Woche)

PROGNOSE: 200.000

zuvor: 197.000

*** 18:00 US/Rohöllagerbestandsdaten (Woche) der staatlichen

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

22:10 US/Alcoa Inc, Ergebnis 3Q

*** 22:30 US/Cleveland-Fed-Präsidentin Hammack, Rede bei Veranstaltung des

Women's Trading Network"

*** - BE/EU-Gipfel

===

- *** kennzeichnen Termine, zu denen voraussichtlich einzeilige Flash-Headlines gesendet werden

- Termin ohne Uhrzeit steht im Laufe des Tages an

- Uhrzeiten in aktueller Ortszeit Deutschland

- Keine Gewähr für Richtigkeit und Vollständigkeit

Kontakt zum Autor: calendar.de@dowjones.com

DJG/mgo/hab

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2026 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)

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