TAGNOS Presents its Proximity Monitoring Solution

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAGNOS, a developer of workflow orchestration software for hospital operations, today announced its Proximity Monitoring Module designed to support the Zebra MotionWorks® devices line.

"Adapting to the 'new normal' doesn't have to be challenging and can even become welcome routine when you use the right tools," said Sheila Minton, President and Chief Operating Officer of TAGNOS. "With TAGNOS Proximity Monitoring, we make it easy for organizations to monitor and enforce social distancing, as well as to automate contract tracing. By helping to prevent contagion from spreading, we can help create a safe and secure environment for everybody."

TAGNOS Proximity Monitoring operates in a straightforward fashion. Every person equipped with a Zebra device becomes a signal sender and a signal receiver. If 6 feet-distancing is not respected and contacts last more than a few seconds, TAGNOS automatically detects violations, the time when they occurred and their duration. All information is reported to a dashboard in real-time. TAGNOS also establishes the network graph of interactions for trace-back investigation, monitors the most frequent exceptions, repeat violations, and provides analytics by department, time of day, and day of week. In order to protect the identity of employees and support privacy regulations, the system allows for the assignment of unique IDs and data anonymization.

"Creating this Proximity Monitoring Module was exciting," said Jag Padala, Chief Technology Officer of TAGNOS. "Most of our modules orchestrate real-time operations between people or between people and assets or sensors. Here, we coordinate interactions between Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled devices and are able to leverage the power of our platform, i.e. its ability to process billions of contextualized events and represent them in a clear actionable manner."

TAGNOS is passionate about accelerating the expansion of smart healthcare. "While COVID-19 is taking on huge toll on people and organizations, it is also paving the way for the adoption of innovations that can automatically diagnose issues in real-time and alert the right personnel so they can take immediate action," Minton summarized.

About TAGNOS: TAGNOS is the workflow orchestration solution healthcare teams use to coordinate and communicate around the functional aspects of care delivery. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to support OR and ED patient flow as well as asset and supply management. TAGNOS is the only company with an AI application that uses machine learning combined with real-time data capturing capabilities to provide a system that continually updates and adjusts its operational intelligence to provide sustained improvement. The TAGNOS platform is configurable with custom notification and escalation workflows and flexible communication options including iOS or Android app, SMS or integration with existing mobile platforms. By transforming raw data into actionable intelligence, TAGNOS helps hospitals and health systems Orchestrate Excellence. For more information visit www.TAGNOS.com.

