Tahini Market Projected to Grow Rapidly Owing to Enhanced Consumption of Sesame Seed-Based Tahini in Energy Shakes and Salads Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The scope of global Tahini Market was priced at US$ 1.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to additionally develop at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2025. The market is estimated to reach US$ 1.77 billion during the period of forecast.

Increasing admiration for traditional Middle Eastern gracefulness comprising baba ghanoush, hummus, falafel pitas, and additional authentic cookery at an international level is estimated to go on to be a protuberant aspect motivating the demand for the product. Additionally, growing consumption of sesame seed-based tahini in energy shakes and salads, etc. is expected to take a robust influence on the development of the tahini industry.

Drivers:

Growing acceptance of Arabic cuisine through industrialized nation states comprising the U.K, Germany, and the U.S.A. is the important motivator for the development of the tahini market. Augmented ingestion of sesame-seed based tahini by way of an important food constituent due to its fitness profits, for example avoidance of premature graying of hair, skin detoxification and deterrence of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), helps to boost the tahini industry.

The product has an extensive possibility of use in several foodstuffs comprising salad dressings, sauces, confectionaries, dips, and bakeries. Accessibility of an extensive variety of products comprising Kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, by way of nothing synthetic preserving, etc. will additionally increase the demand for the product.

By means of increasing inclination for home-based cooking, ingestion, and demand of traditional foodstuffs has increased by an important step. Being the traditional food, Tahini is projected to observe substantial ingestion by way of the development in demand for cultural foodstuffs. Similarly, there has been an inclination between the customers in the direction of spiced and fit food products, this is likely to boost the consumption and development of tahini.

Classification:

The global tahini market can be classified by Deliver Network, Type of Product, and Region. By Delivery Network, it can be classified as Online, Offline. By Type of Product, it can be classified as Sauces & Dips, Paste & Spreads, and Halva & Other Sweets.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global tahini industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. During 2018, the largest market was Middle East & Africa and it will maintain the supremacy during the course of the forecast period. The important nations of this area generating the revenue are Oman, Jordon, Israel, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. Promising strategies by the government for the development of the organization and augmented levels of per head earnings of the customers, are likely to offer development openings for the market.

North America is projected to be the speedily developing market. It will propagate at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025. Growing fame of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern foods along with increasing demand for traditional Arabic tastes within the state is likely to offshoot the development of the market. Furthermore, continuous improvements of the product is expected to additionally motivate the demand. For instance, Soom Foods, LLC presented two new tahini squeeze packets in the division of spreads & dips, during March 2018.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for tahini market are SESAJAL S.A. de C.V., Kevala, Carwari International Pty. Ltd., Haitoglou Bros, El Rashidi El Mizan, Mounir Bissat Factories, Dipasa USA Inc., Halwani Bros. Co., Ltd., Prince Tahina Ltd., and Al Wadi Al Akhdar. Additional notable companies are: A.O. Ghandour & Sons, and Sunshine International Foods, Inc.

Market Segment:

Tahini Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Paste & Spreads



Halva & Other Sweets



Sauces & Dips

Tahini Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Tahini Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K





German





Turkey



Asia Pacific



China



Central & South Americ



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Israel





Saudi Arabia

