Tahir Foundation launches new partnership to end malaria in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint partnership, the Tahir Foundation and the Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance (APLMA)[1] announced the launch of M2030 in Indonesia.

Started by APLMA in 2018, M2030[2] is a movement that brings together businesses, consumers and health organisations in a unique partnership. Corporate partners use the M2030 brand for awareness and fund-raising campaigns to fight malaria. One hundred percent of all funds raised in Indonesia will support malaria elimination programs in the country.

Indonesia has made significant progress in the fight against malaria since 2010, with the number of cases dropping by 44 percent, and number of deaths by 800 percent[3] However, malaria is still a major public health issue mainly in Indonesia's eastern provinces, especially Papua.

"Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease, and we know that it can be defeated. But the last mile is the hardest. The partnership with Tahir Foundation will take us one step closer to the goal of eliminating the disease in Indonesia by 2030," saidJeffery Smith, CEO a.i. of APLMA, at the M2030 launch at the Mayapada Hospital.

The Tahir Foundation will spearhead M2030 in Indonesia by supporting the operations of M2030 financially, as well as the onboarding of new corporate partners. Co-Chairman of the Tahir Foundation, Jonathan Tahir, announced three pioneer M2030 partners in Indonesia at the event: JD.id [4], Mayapada Healthcare[5], and Sompo Insurance[6]. These partners join a number of other M2030 businesses across Asia[7].

"The Tahir Foundation is thrilled to lead the introduction of M2030 in Indonesia. This partnership will redefine how businesses can contribute towards ending this disease once and for all in our country," said Jonathan Tahir. "M2030 is the best opportunity yet for the corporate sector to unite behind a single cause, and defeat a disease older than humankind, for good," added Patrik Silborn, Head of External Relations of APLMA.

Despite the recent gains in the fight against malaria, the progress is fragile. Following the earthquake in Lombok in 2018, malaria cases skyrocketed on the island. Natural disasters, lack of resources, and drug resistant forms of malaria - prevalent in many other parts of South-East Asia - can threaten to roll back years of progress.

"As malaria is being pushed back, it risks becoming an invisible disease. Now, more than ever, we need businesses and their leaders to be involved in the fight against malaria. M2030 partners like the Tahir Foundation help put the spotlight on malaria, and together we can make history by finally eliminating malaria in Indonesia and across Asia," said Clint Coo, Chief Operating Officer of M2030.

Tahir Foundation is a founding investor partner of M2030 and has supported the regional expansion in South-East Asia since 2018.

[1] APLMA is an affiliation of Heads of States in Asia-Pacific. APLMA unites countries and promotes regional political leadership and collaboration; and works with countries, development partners and the corporate sector to mobilize funding and leadership to achieve malaria elimination. [2] www.m2030.org [3] Between 2010 and 2017, confirmed malaria cases decreased by 44% (from 465,764 to 261,617) and deaths by 800% (432 to 47), according to the World Health Organization World Malaria Report. [4] https://www.jd.id/ [5] https://mayapadahospital.com/ [6] https://www.sompo.co.id/ [7] https://m2030.org/partners/

About M2030

M2030 was launched by APLMA in April 2018, and is based in Singapore. It is a platform for cause-based corporate engagement, and the movement has already reached more than 46 million people. Uniting international health organisations, consumers and prominent business leaders behind a single cause, M2030 aims to eliminate malaria in Asia by 2030.

About Tahir Foundation

Tahir Foundation is a privately-funded organisation founded by Dato' Sri Prof. Dr. Tahir, Chairman of Mayapada Group. Tahir Foundation works to ensure that every individual has access to adequate healthcare and education.

About APLMA

APLMA is an affiliation of Asian and Pacific heads of government formed to accelerate progress against malaria and to eliminate it in the region by 2030.

About Jd.id

Jd.id is the Indonesian branch of China's leading technology driven e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider.

About Mayapada Healthcare

The Mayapada Healthcare belongs to the Mayapada Group. Established since 2011, Mayapada Healthcare currently operates 3 hospitals (Tangerang, South Jakarta, and Bogor), and 5 clinics in Jakarta and Tangerang. The group also recently acquired a nursing academy.

About Sompo Insurance

Sompo Insurance was established in Indonesia in June 2013, following the integration of the management of Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and Nipponkoa Insurance Co. Ltd. With their unified financial strength and experience, Sompo Insurance is committed to providing maximum solutions, protection and services to all customers.

