Taifang Launches Elastic-Wave Intelligent Sensing Technology at CES2020: A Game Changer in Consumer and Vehicular Electronics?

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taifang Tech Co. Ltd. (taifangtech.com), an AI high tech company, launches its revolutionary elastic-wave intelligent sensing technology at CES2020. Elastic-wave is a very complicated combination of various mechanical waves generated and propagated within any rigid objects when those objects are touched, tapped, or hit. The elastic wave technology was first applied in aeronautical and space industry. Now, for the very first time, Taifang introduces its elastic-wave intelligent sensing solutions to consumer and vehicular electronics markets.

Based on elastic-wave, Taifang has successfully developed various products for consumer electronics, and automobile electronics (TAIPS) .

Taifang's unique elastic-wave based force touchpad of laptop has been just deployed in Xiaoxin Pro 13s laptop launched by Lenovo on Jan.1th, 2020. Differentiating with Apple's famous MacBook forcepad, the elastic-wave based force touchpad supports stylish zero-bezel touchpad design, high precision force, and low cost. Taifang has also established a portfolio of force touch solutions for various consumer electronic products, such as for ultra-thin notebooks, TWS earphones, cellphones, smart watches, AR/VR glasses, and so on.

At the exhibition, Taifang also demonstrated TAIPS (Taifang Automotive Intelligent Perception System) to the press and professionals from the world.

TAIPS consists of only several compact sensors (several mm in diameter), and a controller in which elastic-wave based algorithm is integrated. It adds value to customers in 2 aspects.

Firstly, TAIPS is capable of monitoring impact, scratch, or smash events, with very high accuracy, very high sensitivity, very low power consumption, and no privacy invasion. Differentiating to Tesla's camera based "Sentry Mode", TAIPS only triggers cameras when it recognizes damaging events. Then the events can be sent to drivers, vehicle control systems, or operation platforms and then trigger pre-defined processes. Therefore, TAIPS can serve as the safe guard of personal cars, and contribute to cost-down and efficiency improvement for operating cars and public transportation.

Secondly, for autonomous driving cars (L2, L3 and L4), TAIPS is capable of monitoring collisions from all directions, then emergent breaking can be triggered immediately when collision occurs . Hence, severe damages, such as rolling over, can be dramatically reduced.

"We are devoted in developing an safety guard, a goalkeeper, for autonomous driving," said Dr. Charles Du, CEO of the company.

