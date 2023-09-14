14.09.2023 20:52:00

Taiga Motors Corporation Opens the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sam Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Taiga Motors Corporation ("Taiga" or the "Company") (TSX: TAIG), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the company's listing to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Taiga Motors is a pioneering Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Taiga is the leading manufacturer of electric snowmobiles and the first in the world to mass-produce fully electric personal watercrafts. The company is currently ramping up deliveries and production at its Montreal facility. Taiga's vehicles have won multiple prestigious innovation awards and contain technology backed by over 100 granted and pending patents.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiga-motors-corporation-opens-the-market-301928403.html

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Großer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen