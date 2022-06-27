Tailwater Capital Introduces Tailwater Innovation Partners

Forms Full-Service Energy Transition, ESG and Engineering Solutions Provider

Roger Fox to Serve as CEO of Tailwater Innovation Partners and Head of ESG at Tailwater Capital

DALLAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwater Capital LLC ("Tailwater"), a private equity firm that takes a full immersion approach to investing in energy and growth infrastructure solutions, today announced the formation of Tailwater Innovation Partners, LLC, a full-service environmental, social and governance ("ESG"), research and engineering solutions provider for Tailwater's portfolio companies. Tailwater Innovation Partners is led by Chief Executive Officer Roger Fox, an experienced energy executive with nearly four decades of leadership experience. Mr. Fox also serves as Head of ESG at Tailwater Capital.

Formerly known as Tailwater Technical Consulting, Tailwater Innovation Partners focuses on providing strategic guidance in three key areas across the Tailwater Capital portfolio: ESG, energy innovation and operational improvement. The team will also specialize in due diligence, engineering advisory services, process design, asset optimization and project management.

"Tailwater Innovation Partners will provide superior partnership-based guidance on operational enhancement across our portfolio," said Jason Downie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital. "We are excited to leverage the cutting-edge insights, deep expertise in engineering and emissions management and technical execution capabilities Roger and the Tailwater Innovation team bring throughout all phases of project development, construction and operation."

"At Tailwater, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to give the businesses we partner with an edge, and to enable management teams to stay ahead of market trends and drive long-term, sustainable success," said Edward Herring, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Tailwater Capital. "We are confident that Roger and this best-in-class team will optimize and differentiate our portfolio, and we look forward to creating an even better return profile for our investors."

Mr. Fox has successfully led businesses in the upstream, midstream, LNG and power generation sectors, and has worked across the business lifecycle from startups to large-scale domestic and international organizations. Prior to Tailwater Innovation Partners, Mr. Fox was the Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Midstream Partners I and II, both of which were backed by Tailwater. Prior to Elevate, Mr. Fox served as Chief Operations Officer and Senior Vice President for the Upstream and Midstream businesses of Eagle Rock Energy Partners. He previously held various senior roles across the oil and gas sector, including as President of TGGT Holdings at BG Group (now Shell).

"Having worked closely with both Jason and Edward for several years, I have long admired Tailwater Capital's commitment to thinking outside the box and the firm's dedication and prescient approach to ESG integration," said Mr. Fox. "I am honored to be leading such an integral component of the firm's success and look forward to working with industry-leading businesses and visionary leaders to drive innovative operational and ESG-focused changes that have a sustainable impact on all stakeholders."

Tailwater Innovation Partners has also appointed the following senior members to its team:

Dana Sweet , Director of Energy Innovation. Ms. Sweet has more than 18 years of service in the oil, gas and renewables sectors. Previously, Ms. Sweet served as Portfolio Development Manager, Renewables and Energy Solutions at Shell, where she was responsible for pursuing and commercializing a number of emerging energy technologies and opportunities.





, Director of Energy Innovation. Ms. Sweet has more than 18 years of service in the oil, gas and renewables sectors. Previously, Ms. Sweet served as Portfolio Development Manager, Renewables and Energy Solutions at Shell, where she was responsible for pursuing and commercializing a number of emerging energy technologies and opportunities. Chris Hohman , Director of Technology. Mr. Hohman has over 15 years of experience in the energy sector. Previously, he served as the Pipeline Operations and Maintenance Manager at Air Liquide Large Industries, where he was responsible for Air Liquide's oxygen, nitrogen, syngas, natural gas, steam and water pipeline networks. He also held engineering and commercial positions at Air Liquide's new business technology and Gulf Coast pipeline businesses.





Director of Technology. Mr. Hohman has over 15 years of experience in the energy sector. Previously, he served as the Pipeline Operations and Maintenance Manager at Air Liquide Large Industries, where he was responsible for Air Liquide's oxygen, nitrogen, syngas, natural gas, steam and water pipeline networks. He also held engineering and commercial positions at Air Liquide's new business technology and Gulf Coast pipeline businesses. Jon Determan , Director of Engineering. Mr. Determan has been in the energy sector for more than a decade, most recently as Engineering Manager at Elevate Midstream Partners I and II. Previously, Mr. Determan held engineering and operations positions at Oasis Petroleum in both the upstream and downstream businesses.

"I am thrilled to join Tailwater Innovation Partners at such a dynamic time in the energy industry," said Ms. Sweet. "I look forward to working with Roger, Chris, Jon and the entire team to provide unique and actionable insights to incorporate the use of new technologies and inspire sustainable growth at our partner companies."

About Tailwater Capital, LLC

Dallas-based Tailwater Capital is a growth-oriented energy and growth infrastructure private equity firm with a well-established track record of working constructively with proven management teams to deliver value-added solutions. Tailwater has raised more than $3.7 billion in committed capital since inception and the team has executed more than 100 transactions representing over $22 billion in value. For more information, please visit www.tailwatercapital.com.

Contact

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailwater-capital-introduces-tailwater-innovation-partners-301575417.html

SOURCE Tailwater Capital LLC