Tailwind Business Ventures Becomes MX Mobile SDK Developer Partner

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tailwind Business Ventures, a software development firm founded in 2004, announced today that it has been certified by MX, a leader in Open Finance, as an MXmobile developer partner. Revealed at Money Experience Summit 2022, Tailwind is partnering with MX to build MXmobile instances – using the new MXmobile Software Development Kit (SDK) that enables financial institutions and fintechs to build and customize experiences on the MXmobile platform.

It's exciting to see the vision MX has for their customers, and as a trusted partner helping them realize that vision

Tailwind is one of several initial professional software development and consulting firms to establish certified MXmobile SDK developer status. This means that Tailwind will be trained on the MX mobile banking platform, SDK utility, and development standards. In turn, this will help expand the platform to a wider ecosystem by accelerating roadmaps for MX clients going to market with MXmobile.

"We believe the MX mobile banking platform is the best of its kind, and by partnering with MX as a certified MXmobile SDK developer, we envision mobile banking's full potential," said Andrew Tull, Partner at Tailwind Business Ventures . "Thanks to the incredible engineers and experience that Tailwind has in fintech and App development, we look forward to building with MX, ensuring mobile banking is secure, meaningful, and personal for our clients and partners."

Working with MX as a certified MXmobile SDK developer partner, Tailwind Business Ventures is planning to:

Make it easier than ever to customize and power new MX mobile banking experiences

Help Tailwind clients to implement a full mobile banking app independently

Build apps and experiences on top of MX's industry-leading platform API

Utilize the components provided by MXmobile for theming management, plugin framework, and connectivity

Leverage Tailwind's expertise and specialized knowledge base that MX seeks to tap into

Expand the capabilities of the MX mobile banking platform to a wider ecosystem

In addition to being a certified developer partner, Tailwind and MX have also established a referral partnership whereby the two will team up on efforts to promote MXmobile and the full suite of MX products and services, including money management tools, data enrichment, and connectivity. Certified developers go through extensive training on MX's platforms to meet rigorous compliance and engineering requirements, driving world-class innovation in financial applications.

"As an open finance leader, MX is excited to partner with Tailwind because of their deep experience, qualified global developer base, and commitment to excellence," said Bose Chan, Vice President of Product Partnerships at MX . "Our partnership with Tailwind will help our mutual clients and partners unlock their product roadmaps, build out modern functionalities, and create exceptional money experiences on a mobile platform supporting a greater ecosystem."

About Tailwind Business Ventures

Humanizing software in FinTech to solve business challenges. Tailwind Business Ventures delivers end-to-end technology solutions leveraging a partner-centric process called "Software-as-a-relationship." In an era of automation, Tailwind puts people first. We grow with you, redefining the ideal partnership to solve real-world business challenges together.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

Contact:

Tailwind Business Ventures

Andrew Tull

206-601-5516

Andrew@tailwindsw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tailwind-business-ventures-becomes-mx-mobile-sdk-developer-partner-301630521.html

SOURCE Tailwind Business Ventures