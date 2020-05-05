Taiwan aims to create pandemic prevention product ecosystem

TAIPEI, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An ecosystem of pandemic prevention products and related industries has already been formed in Taiwan, aimed at offering assistance in the fight against the raging COVID-19 outbreak, a TAITRA representative said on Monday.

Experienced in Epidemic Prevention, Taiwan Can Help

Taiwan has shown the world its resilience, integration capacity and advanced medical practices. A well-organized deployment and pandemic prevention product ecosystem will definitely broaden the horizon and scope of the supply chain for Taiwan's medical industry, said Walter Yeh, President and CEO of TAITRA, at an online product launch campaign.

The one-hour show was part of a series of events held by TAITRA to highlight Taiwan's strengths and to boost economic activities amid the global standstill, according to the trade promotion body.

Webinars jointly organized with National Cheng Kung University Hospital attracted 14,000 Indian medical staff. A virtual healthcare pavilion which consists of 42 medical, assistive devices or smart medical products from 33 Taiwan Excellence Awards winners was in place, Yeh said.

Such measures sever the boundaries of time and space, and even the rules of social distancing, he noted, adding that international buyers and interested individuals can engage their desired products or Taiwan Excellence Awards winning companies within a few taps or swipes.

Chern-chyi Chen, Director General of "Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade", also spoke at the event, noting that Taiwan has implemented various measures to assist industries to respond to the impact. Chen's agency vowed to expand advertising and promotion in international markets and to help enterprises win business opportunities during the toughest times, he said.

Rapid Testing of the New Coronavirus, Taiwan is Presenting Results

The product launch included Mediland's disinfection robot, Great Group Medical's respiratory device, APEX Medical's healthcare solution, Taiwan Stanch's surgical face masks, ONYX's telehealth and smart hospital product from ONYX, vaccine and test kit from Medigen Vaccine Biologics and BluSense Diagnostics, all of which are pandemic prevention products.

Due to the explosive demand of COVID-19 testing kits, Medigen Vaccine Biologics and BluSense Diagnostics have presented their high-anticipated rapid test kits in today's press conference, drawing the public's eye.

Mr. Leo Lee, Executive VP of Medigen Vaccine Biologics pointed out that its nucleic acid testing (RT-qPCR) can be completed within 80 minutes. It has also proven to be effective in two well-known universities, Chang Gung University, Taiwan and Temple University, US. The test kit has attained the EU CE certification on April 23, and is currently pending approval from the authorities in accordance with the "Emergency Use Authorization, EUA".

As for BluSense Diagnostics, a COVID-19 antibody detection system is utilized.

Ms. Jessie Sun, Executive VP of BluSense Diagnostics noted that its serologic testing can be completed within 15 minutes and has been verified in Denmark. Its sensitivity and specificity are as high as 90%. The company will further complete a larger amount of clinical studies in Italy and they are currently applying for EU CE certification.

Other brands present at the product launch including Radiant Innovation, Tex Year, Asiatic Fiber, Advantech, IEI Integration, Rice Ear, QS Control and Kimforest, also showcased their innovative pandemic-prevention products to the world at the online press conference, which attracted over 200 participants from Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, the Philippines, Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Australia, etc.

