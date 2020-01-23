Taiwan-based 17 Live Enhances the Online Viewing Experience with LiveU

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Asia's leading live streaming platforms has turned to LiveU's HEVC IP bonding technology to provide high-quality live video coverage of its events. 17 Live is using LiveU's leading LU600 HEVC units to transmit live coverage of the events direct to their 17 Channel, turning fans into loyal, long-term customers with engaging live online content. The deal has been overseen by LiveU's local partner in Taiwan, Maxlink, which also provides 24/7 service and support.

With over a million daily active users and over 30 million users in total, 17 Live is one of the most popular live streaming apps in the countries and regions ofTaiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan. The app lets users share their daily moments via video streaming, and follow other streamers and friends. The platform also has a content revenue sharing model where users can share their content for effective monetization.

LiveU technology was chosen because of its quality and reliability even in challenging situations, such as crowded shopping malls, and ease of use.

Yaal Eshel, General Manager LiveU Asia, said, "We're proud to be the vendor of choice for popular video streaming platforms, such as 17 Live. Using our technology, 17 Live has been able to grow its audience throughout Asia with entertaining and unique live content. With the huge unabating demand for live content, LiveU continues to play an active role in providing live coverage of news, sports and other events in the region, and worldwide."

The LiveU's flagship LU600 HEVC solution delivers the highest video quality and bitrate in the market, fastest file transfer and lowest delay.

About 17 Live

Established in 2015 in Taiwan, 17Media is one of the fastest growing startups in Asia. 17app is a live video streaming media app that enables users to livestream, share photos, upload videos and interact with streamers. Celebrities, actors and singers are all live on the app. Client apps are available for iOS and Android smartphone systems. The app was by pop singer Jeffery Huang, a member of Machi. For more info, see http://17.media/. The web platform is available here: https://17.live/.

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

