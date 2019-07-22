Taiwan Bourse May See Renewed Selling Pressure

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 85 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,870-point plateau although it's predicted to move lower again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on geopolitical concerns and the ever-changing outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 73.89 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 10,873.19 after trading between 10,861.99 and 10,919.96.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while CTBC Financial lost 0.49 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.12 percent, First Financial rose 0.22 percent, Taishin Financial collected 0.34 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.97 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.38 percent, Largan Precision dipped 0.24 percent, AsusTek Computer climbed 1.83 percent, Catcher Technology perked 1.35 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.83 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.43 percent, Taiwan Cement gathered 0.45 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.49 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Friday but fell into the red as the day progressed and finished in negative territory.

The Dow shed 68.80 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 27,154.20, while the NASDAQ lost 60.75 points or 0.74 percent to 8,146.49 and the S&P 500 fell 18.50 points or 0.62 percent to 2,976.61. For the week, the Dow lost 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both dropped 1.2 percent.

The initial strength in Wall Street followed upbeat earnings news from Microsoft (MSFT), as the software giant reported fiscal Q4 results that beat estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Buying interest waned however, when the New York Federal Reserve tried to walk back comments President John Williams made Thursday that seemed to endorse a near-term interest rate cut.

Crude oil prices moved up Friday on rising tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.33 or 0.6 percent at $55.63 a barrel. For the week, crude oil futures lost more than 7 percent on demand concerns.