Taiwan Bourse May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 840 points or 5 percent. The Taiwan stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,675-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index sank 132.68 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 16,675.09 after trading between 16,649.91 and 16,811.04.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial stumbled 1.80 percent, while Mega Financial declined 1.42 percent, CTBC Financial tanked 2.21 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.78 percent, First Financial plunged 3.11 percent, E Sun Financial surrendered 2.61 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.96 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.39 percent, Hon Hai Precision strengthened 1.33 percent, Largan Precision dropped 0.90 percent, Catcher Technology soared 3.96 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.43 percent, Nan Ya Plastics sank 0.82 percent, Asia Cement advanced 0.90 percent, Taiwan Cement skidded 1.17 percent and MediaTek and Delta Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.