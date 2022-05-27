Taiwan Bourse Tipped To Remain Rangebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had added more than 135 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 15,970-point plateau although it figures to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with support expected from the technology, retail, oil and airline stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index dropped 135.20 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 15,968.83 after trading between 15,949.61 and 16,179.01.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.19 percent, while Mega Financial dropped 0.80 percent, CTBC Financial dipped 0.20 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.34 percent, First Financial was down 0.38 percent, E Sun Financial tanked 2.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.91 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.10 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.46 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.31 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.24 percent, MediaTek skidded 1.19 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.67 percent, Novatek Microelectronics lost 0.39 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 0.47 percent, Nan Ya Plastics retreated 0.37 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.56 percent and Taiwan Cement perked 0.12 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and picked up steam ad the day progressed, finishing near session highs.

The Dow spiked 516.91 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 32,637.10, while the NASDAQ surged 305..91 points or 2.68 percent to end at 11,740.65 and the S&P 500 jumped 79.11 points or 1.99 percent to close at 4,057.84.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following recent weakness.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department reported that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected last week.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said economic activity in the U.S. slumped slightly more than estimated in the first quarter of 2022. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales plummeted by much more than expected in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday amid increasing signs of tight supply in the market ahead of the peak U.S. driving season that kicks off next week. A weak dollar and the possibility of EU sanctions on Russian oil also contributed to the jump in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $3.76 or 3.4 percent at $114.09 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see final Q1 figures for gross domestic product later today; in the previous three months, GDP was up 4.86 percent on year.