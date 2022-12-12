|
12.12.2022 04:33:26
Taiwan central bank likely to announce another mild rate hike: poll
TAIWAN’S central bank is expected to raise its policy rate again this week at the same mild pace as before, according to economists polled by Reuters, but as exports and inflation slow it may hold that rate steady next year to support the economy.
