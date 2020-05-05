Taiwan Excellence brings in Remote Video Conferencing and Education Appliance and Solution for the rising remote work trends

HANOI, Vietnam, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7th May, 2020, Taiwan Excellence – the international campaign organized by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is holding a Livestream Press Conference, showcasing the breakthrough solutions, honored by Taiwan Excellence, for Remote Video Conferencing and Education.

With the pandemic outbreak, 2020 is expected to be a year with an explosive growth for connecting solutions when the demand for online working is rocketing. Owning strong R&D talent and innovation technology passion, Taiwanese brands have set their names with many optimal products that support the rising trends. In the conference, 5 top solutions that gain attention would be presented to audiences.

CyberLink U Communication Suite is designed for business communication with fully integrated service for online meetings, presentations and business chat. The application is featured with its ease of use on any device, complete organization management, Information Security Certification, and Unparalleled Video Quality with AI technology.

AVer Mechanical Arm Wireless Interactive Visualizer combines the power of a 13-megapixel camera with the versatility of a small wireless visualizer that delivers optimal performance while giving teachers more options for engaging students. It is created to be most compact and lightweight with a fully adjustable camera and mechanical arm, delivering flawless 4K resolution and 60fps real-time performance.

DeltaKnEW Academy is an innovative and open platform for Smart Learning, launched in October 2018 to equip professionals and enterprises with the latest Industry 4.0 skills. With both web version and mobile app, DeltaKnEW Academy enables on-the-job, in the moment and on-the-go learning for workers to embark a versatile and personalized learning journey for re-skill and up-skill.

BXB Image Auto-tracking Video Conferencing Solution includes 3 main features: Look at Me speaker's image auto-tracking with high-sensitivity microphone, Compatible with mainstream messaging software, and Smart sound processing accurately recognizing human voice and avoiding receiving other noises such as applause and private discussions.

Gemtek CuClass is an on-line education and video conference system, fully providing fluent & sharpness service through internet. CuClass did big fine tune for downsizing the volume for serving various internet services for end-user no matter teaching or learners.

The Conference would be held online at 13:00 - 14:00 on 7th May, 2020. Livestream Press Conference link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VNxrM33TISE&feature=youtu.be

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200428/2788466-1

