Taiwan Excellence Captures Attention with Cutting-Edge Technology

PENANG, Malaysia, July 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence epitomizes the best products Taiwan has to offer and will be making a grand entrance in Penang during the Taiwan Expo 2019, held in Penang for the first time. The two-day expo on the 5th and 6th of July will showcase products from more than 20 brands in the field of medical technology, Industry 4.0 and smart retail amongst others.

As a trusted mark of excellence, it is only natural that Taiwan Excellence Pavilion serves as a platform to bring together some of the best technologies on offer. The Healthcare Technology Zone showcases interesting healthcare technologies include the Surglasses by Taiwan Orth. Biotech, and personal health management solution by Oenix Biomed, EleClean Disinfectant Spray, etc. The Smart Retail Zone showcases LWO Technology's smart self-checkout chiller, display solutions by Champ Vision Display and more. As for industrial development, Malaysia has been pushing for greater automation in its automobile parts industry and other manufacturing which greatly increases the need for Industry 4.0 solutions and Taiwan Excellence will be showcasing solutions from Taiwan leading brands such as Advantech management solution and HiWin's robotic arm.

In conjunction with the existing products on display, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion organised an Industry 4.0: Smart Factory Solution seminar to share Taiwanese experience in this area with Malaysian counterparts. Speakers include representatives from renowned Industry 4.0 manufacturers Advantech, Hiwin and Nexcom as they touched on topics of co-creation models, smart machinery and their Internet of Things. The seminar was well received by the Malaysian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Penang Foundry & Engineering Industries Association (PENFEIA) by TAITRA.

According to PENFEIA President Teh Bee Cheong, Penang is fondly referred to as the Silicon Valley of Malaysia and is home to many advanced manufacturing and high-tech industries. The Association has been building a strong relationship with Taiwan and even led a delegation to Taiwan in March this year as well as entered into a memorandum of cooperation with the TAITRA. Teh added that the Industry 4.0 seminar is the ideal platform to deepen bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Malaysia. He also expressed his confidence of the long-standing bilateral trade ties between Taiwan and Malaysia and looks forward to greater levels of collaboration to achieve mutual growth in various fields.

