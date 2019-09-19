Taiwan Innotech Expo 2019 Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at the Future Technology Pavilion

TAIPEI, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) will kick off with great fanfare on September 26 at Exhibition Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center in Taipei City. The event, executed by Industrial Technology Research Institute, will showcase hundreds of innovative technologies that may transform our everyday life in the near future. The products and solutions on display are achievements made possible by the collaboration among private enterprises, research institutions, and government. Exhibitions will be shown at three thematic pavilions: Future Technology, Sustainability, and Innovative Invention. The Future Technology pavilion will be hosting around 100 cutting-edge technologies that cover a wide range of applications including smart life, digital services, smart factory, and future mobility (i.e. autonomous vehicles). Through systematic integrated interaction, visitors can explore the wonders of the latest innovations and immerse themselves in this spectacular high-tech experience.

While TIE 2019 will mainly highlight R&D projects that contribute to fields targeted in the government's 5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan, many international organizations will also present their technological solutions. On the whole, the two key missions of TIE are to demonstrate the incredible results from the government's continuing investments in the technology sector and to promote Taiwan as an international hub for technological exchanges.

Future Technological Visions from Smart Life to Smart Factory

Approximately 100 unique technologies and products developed by 17 research institutions and 60 companies in Taiwan will be on display at the Future Technology pavilion. These exhibitions, which have been arranged by the "Industrial Development Bureau" under the "Ministry of Economic Affairs", span across three major application areas from smart life to digital services to smart factory. The industry ecosystem -- future mobility -- will also be demonstrated along with their scenarios. The pavilion will also feature a visitor guidance system that uses multimedia and facial recognition technologies to enhance the demonstrations of the products and technologies. These exhibitions will therefore give visitors an integrated and dynamic experience by immersing them in the environments of smart city, data hub, and smart factory.

In addition, the Future Mobility Laboratory is set to highlight technologies related to autonomous vehicles and telematics with its interactive exhibitions. Besides providing future mobility solutions, the lab will also help visitors fully grasp the latest trends in smart transportation and automotive supply chains (e.g. automotive displays, electric powertrains, etc.).

Exhibit highlights

AI Decision Support System for Diabetic Retinopathy Screening

Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has developed the world's only AI-based diagnostic system that detects the four main symptoms of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and identifies lesion locations. The system features a five-level classification scale for determining the severity of DR and its AI model assists in DR screening by providing binary results for referral decision making. This technology, once commercialized, is expected to become a highly effective tool that non-ophthalmologists can use to track the progression of DR in diabetic patients.

5G Somatosensory Cloud Gaming System

Brogent Technologies developed a 5G somatosensory cloud gaming system using ITRI's Intelligent Mobile Edge Computing (iMEC). This virtual simulator for esports is specifically designed for online multiplayer games and strikes an impressive balance between operational flexibility and immersive experience for users. The iMEC server platform combines the strengths of both the 5G network and the cloud computing architecture and offers a high-performance and low-cost solution. Its integration into Brogent's gaming system has resulted in a human-machine interface that could become essential in future cloud gaming services.

Industry 4.0 Production Line

FFG and NEXCOM have jointly developed a cloud-based production line for customized production of smartphone stands and holders to achieve Industry 4.0. Known as "The Feeler", this solution is centered on a robot arm and a domestically made controller. Clients can place orders through the internet, customize the products as they like, and rapidly communicate their demands to the factory. During fabrication and processing, the production line can be remotely controlled and monitored via smartphones and tablets. The same remote interface technology also allows for the collection of parameter data generated by the working machines.

V2X System for Self-Driving Electric Vehicles

With many years of experience in digital mapping, Kingwaytek Technology is venturing into the field of autonomous vehicles and will be showcasing its self-driving platform at TIE 2019. This solution combines HD maps, a decision-making system based on AI-related technologies, and V2X services that the company has developed in-house over the years. It is also worth mentioning that the HD maps of this platform are constructed through a fusion of sensor data derived from sources such as LiDAR, radar, cameras, GPS, and IMU. Presently, Kingwaytek's V2X services are supporting the prototypes of self-driving electric buses that are being tested at Hutoushan Innovation Hub in Taoyuan.

All-Direction AGV

The Metal Industries & Research Development Center (MIRDC) will be presenting its all-direction guided vehicle (AGV) for lift-and-load operations in a warehouse setting. The AGV is an integration of wireless communication and biomimetics, featuring wireless intelligence, flexible usage, and all-directional mobility. Specifically, multiple vehicles can work together like a swarm of ants to transport objects of various sizes and shapes and can handle most kinds of loads, from large storage containers to common packaging materials. The AGV also adopts all-directional wheels that swivel 360° for an unlimited range of mobility. It has no problem moving forward and backward and from side to side in narrow spaces of an indoor environment, overcoming the mobility constraints of conventional unmanned guided vehicles.

The World's First Intelligent Three-Wheeler Featuring ADAS

Adiva, a global brand in three-wheeled vehicles, will be exhibiting the AD1 200, the first model of its kind to incorporate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that are now standard in passenger cars. Its active safety features include anti-lock braking, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, and blind spot detection. The AD1 200 also comes with other innovations such as a smart display for instrumentation. Adiva has acquired six influential patents that are recognized by 13 countries/regions including Taiwan and Japan. The company is committed to the development of domestically manufactured three-wheelers that are intelligent, safe, and high-value.

Laser-Based Additive Manufacturing Method

"National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST)" will be revealing its research on metal additive manufacturing and their applications at TIE 2019. "NCSIST" possesses a formidable R&D capability and has been instrumental in supporting the government's policy. Its laser-based additive manufacturing method capacity encompasses design, analysis, production, testing, and certification and enables the production of aerospace-grade materials.

TIE Forges International Cooperation

TIE's primary objective is to convey to the international community that Taiwan, with its geographical advantages and abundant R&D resources, can become a major bridge that facilitates technological exchanges between the emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the advanced economies of other regions. Therefore, this year's TIE has also invited well-known multinationals and state-level research organizations from other countries to exhibit, including Nissan Motors, Microsoft, National Science and Technology Development Agency of Thailand, Nanyang Technological University, and Fraunhofer HHI. Hopefully, interactions between exhibitors and visitors will generate many opportunities pertaining to technological cooperation and trading of intellectual properties.

Taiwan Innotech Expo

Date: September 26th (Thursday) - September 28th (Saturday), 2019

Venue: Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1

Website: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/

