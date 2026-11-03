Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

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03.11.2026 17:00:00

Taiwan Semi or Broadcom: If I Could Only Own 1 for the Next 5 Years, It Would Be This

If you own stock in Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), you have to be pretty happy about your returns over the last three years. Broadcom stock is up nearly 300% over the last three years, and Taiwan Semiconductor has done even better, gaining 370%.

Both play critical roles in the build-out of artificial intelligence (AI), but their businesses are very different. Broadcom designs custom AI accelerators and networking chips that help technology companies build powerful AI systems. Taiwan Semiconductor, better known as TSMC, manufactures the advanced chips that companies like Broadcom design.

And that distinction is why, if I could own only one of these semiconductor stocks for the next five years, I'd choose TSMC stock.

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