Surge Holdings Aktie

Surge Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052

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22.03.2026 22:05:00

Taiwan Semiconductor Controls 72% of the Global Chip Market, and the Stock Could Surge in 2026

The semiconductor industry is one of most important in the world.Virtually all modern technology relies on semiconductors in some way shape or form, from the device you're reading this on to the most sophisticated supercomputers in the world.Semiconductors are the reason the iPhone in your pocket has millions of times the computational horsepower in it than NASA had when it put men on the moon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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