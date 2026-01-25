Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie
Taiwan Semiconductor Just Gave Investors 56 Billion Reasons Why AI Demand Is Real
The questions on everyone's mind in the artificial intelligence (AI) investing sector are along the lines of: Is AI demand real, and is there a bubble forming? This is a very important question, because many companies are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into this technology. Most of the AI hyperscalers would say that they haven't brought enough computing capacity online to do what they want. So, spending looks set to continue.One company is at the center of all of this spending: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). TSMC, as it's also known, holds a massive market share in the logic chip market, and without it, AI computing wouldn't look the same. If TSMC weren't on board with the buildout, it wouldn't be increasing production capacity to meet demand. However, it just gave investors 56 billion reasons why AI demand.I think investors should consider scooping up the stock as a result.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
