Taiwan Semiconductor Aktie

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WKN DE: A0MNM3 / ISIN: TW0005425003

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16.10.2026 17:18:03

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 15, 2026, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) projected full-year 2026 revenue growth of around 44% in U.S. dollar terms. Sustained global demand for leading-edge semiconductors gives the chipmaker pricing power and revenue visibility through multiyear capital cycles. Expanding physical manufacturing capacity ensures the company captures expanding artificial intelligence workloads while shielding market share from foundry rivals. Three takeaways from the call highlight its strategic trajectory.

The 2-nanometer (N2) chip production node represents the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing, providing higher processing speed and lower energy consumption. Doubling N2 output secures technical leadership as global customers demand advanced silicon for artificial intelligence (AI) software and smartphone applications.

Management maintains high spending on capital expenditures (CapEx), or investments in manufacturing facilities and machinery, to construct nearly 20 chip fabrication plants (fabs) globally. Rapid facility expansion allows the company to absorb rising market demand while preventing competing foundries from capturing market share.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs 75 900,00 -1,91% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs) 367,50 -2,13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)

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