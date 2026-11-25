Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has had a rough few weeks. Although it set a new all-time high at the start of October, it has plummeted since then and now sits about 30% off of its all-time high. This is a huge sell-off, the second-largest since the AI arms race kicked off in 2023 (only the tariff-induced sell-off in April 2025 was bigger).

This seems like an odd thing to happen, especially considering that TSMC is mostly unaffected by the turmoil at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has plunged the AI sector of the stock market in recent days.

With TSMC selling off so much, is it the perfect stock to buy?

Continue reading