Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003
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25.11.2026 13:40:01
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Down Nearly 30% From Its High. Is It a Bargain Buy?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has had a rough few weeks. Although it set a new all-time high at the start of October, it has plummeted since then and now sits about 30% off of its all-time high. This is a huge sell-off, the second-largest since the AI arms race kicked off in 2023 (only the tariff-induced sell-off in April 2025 was bigger).
This seems like an odd thing to happen, especially considering that TSMC is mostly unaffected by the turmoil at Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which has plunged the AI sector of the stock market in recent days.
With TSMC selling off so much, is it the perfect stock to buy?
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