Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Officially in a Downturn -- Time to Sell the Stock?

Semiconductor stocks got clobbered in 2022 as a severe downturn in chip sales weighed heavily on investor sentiment. But the world's largest chip foundry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), also known as TSMC, proved resilient amid those broad sales declines.An epic run of growth has finally come to an end, though. The company now anticipates its first decline in revenue since 2019. But does that mean it's time to sell shares of one of the world's most important companies?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel