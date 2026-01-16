Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003
|
16.01.2026 07:00:00
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Just Delivered Fantastic News for Nvidia and Broadcom Stock Investors
The release of ChatGPT in late 2022 kicked off an artificial intelligence (AI) boom that continues to this day. Advances in generative AI have fueled a tidal wave of adoption across consumer and business use cases. These advanced algorithms can generate original content, streamline repetitive tasks, write and debug computer code, target advertising, and more.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were among the earliest companies to recognize the vast potential of AI and focused their resources to meet the growing demand. That decision was prescient, as their stocks have since gained 1,000% and 530%, respectively (as of this writing).In recent months, however, investors have become more cautious, concerned that the slowing relative growth and circular deals signal an AI bubble and that the AI boom is about to go bust. However, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), commonly known as TSMC, is the world's largest contract chipmaker, and it just delivered some fantastic news that could help put some of those fears to rest.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|160,72
|-0,20%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 3 ADRs
|57 750,00
|4,62%
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) (Spons. ADRs)
|294,50
|0,00%
