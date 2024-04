Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Has 28% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) are trading up 34% year to date, and Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini sees more upside now that the chip industry is in recovery mode. The analyst maintained a positive (buy) rating on the shares, raising the price target from $160 to $180. The new target represents an upside over the next 12 months or so of nearly 28% compared to the current share price.Here's why the analyst might be right.TSMC is in a lucrative position because it manufactures chips for other companies, including Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. With the chip industry expected to return to growth this year, TSMC is poised for a big year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel