Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Aktie
WKN: 909800 / ISIN: US8740391003
|
11.02.2026 08:15:00
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) CEO C.C. Wei Just Delivered Fantastic News for Nvidia Investors
Since generative artificial intelligence (AI) burst onto the scene roughly three years ago, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been in the limelight. The company is the leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs), the advanced computer chips that underpin the technology. The unprecedented demand for its high-end processors fueled blistering revenue and profit growth, making it the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $4.6 trillion. Many experts believe AI adoption is just beginning.However, some are wary of the fading buzz and uneven adoption, and are looking for confirmation that AI growth will continue. Given its epic three-year run, it's easy to see why some investors have grown hesitant.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), commonly known as TSMC, just provided the most convincing proof yet that demand for AI remains robust.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
