|
24.07.2023 16:37:37
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Faces a Reckoning
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is the overwhelming leader in the semiconductor foundry industry, and that's not going to change anytime soon. The company scored a market share of 55.5% in 2022, more than triple that of No. 2 Samsung. The company has undisputed leadership in manufacturing technology, meaning that companies like Apple, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices have no real alternatives.While TSMC stock is below its pandemic-era high, shares of the semiconductor manufacturing giant still trade well above pre-pandemic levels. The company is worth nearly half a trillion dollars, making it one of the most valuable semiconductor companies in the world. While TSMC's dominant market share and manufacturing edge yield major competitive advantages, the company is facing two headwinds -- one short-term and one long-term -- that could derail the stock.The semiconductor industry was plagued with shortages during the pandemic, but the situation has now reversed. A combination of elevated inventories across multiple industries and weak demand for PCs, smartphones, and other devices is expected to push global semiconductor foundry revenue down 6.5% in 2023, according to IDC.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Taiwan Semiconductor Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid naht: US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- ATX schließt auf grünem Terrain -- DAX zum Handelsende wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der Wiener Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am zweiten Handelstag der Woche kaum bewegt. An den US-Börsen waren am Dienstag Gewinne auszumachen. In Asien ging es am Dienstag überwiegen nach oben.