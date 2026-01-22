NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
22.01.2026 22:30:00
Taiwan Semiconductor's 2026 Outlook Is a Clear Sign to Buy the Stock Now
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) was one of the best stocks to own in 2025 -- it rose over 50%. But 2026 is a new year. None of the stock's success from last year matters, although its business success will still carry over.The biggest item investors are counting on in 2026 for Taiwan Semiconductor (or TSMC) is to maintain the momentum that drove it higher in 2025. With the tailwinds blowing in the AI space, I think that appears to be a safe bet.Taiwan Semiconductor recently reported fourth-quarter earnings, and management gave some bullish guidance for 2026 and beyond. I think it's a clear sign to buy the stock now, as the market still isn't fully valuing the stock for how dominant it is.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
