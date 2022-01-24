Taiwan Shares Likely To Open Under Pressure Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking nearly 630 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,900-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on continuing fears over the outlook for interest rates, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following heavy losses from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 319.00 points or 1.75 percent to finish at 17,899.30 after trading between 17,851.39 and 18,113.94.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial tanked 2.13 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.27 percent, CTBC Financial sank 1.08 percent, Fubon Financial plunged 2.04 percent, First Financial declined 1.18 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.35 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.54 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.10 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.97 percent, Catcher Technology surrendered 1.86 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.83 percent, Formosa Plastic plummeted 2.33 percent, Asia Cement added 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement dipped 0.21 percent and Largan Precision and Delta Electronics were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major U.S. markets were down again on Friday, hugging both sides of the unchanged line in the morning before going into freefall in the afternoon to end in the red for the fourth straight session.

For the day, the Dow plummeted 450.02 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,265.37, while the NASDAQ plunged 385.10 points or 2.72 percent to close at 13.768.92 and the S&P 500 tumbled 84.79 points or 1.89 percent to end at 4,397.94.

The particularly harsh drop on the NASDAQ was fueled by a weak earnings report from Netflix, which set off a cascade of selling pressure among the other markets.

Surging bond prices also drove the markets lower, exacerbating interest rate concerns; most analysts believe a rate hike of at least 25 basis points from the FOMC is imminent in March.

Oil prices fell finished lower on Friday for the second straight session, although they came up from session lows. Crude's correction continued after touching a seven-year high earlier in the week on demand optimism and short-term supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 0.86 percent at $84.81 per barrel after falling as much as 3.2 percent earlier.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide December data for industrial production and retail sales later today; in November, they were up an annual 12.19 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively.