Taiwan Shares May Take Further Damage On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 250 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,620-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for inflation and economic growth. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and cement stocks, gains from the plastics and a mixed picture from the technology shares.

For the day, the index fell 49.17 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 16,621.34 after trading between 16,557.54 and 16,643.95.

Among the actives, Mega Financial declined 1.46 percent, while CTBC Financial plunged 3.36 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.63 percent, First Financial eased 0.19 percent, E Sun Financial retreated 1.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.55 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.15 percent, Hon Hai Precision strengthened 1.32 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.80 percent, MediaTek lost 0.65 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.21 percent, Formosa Plastics perked 0.47 percent, Nan Ya Plastics improved 0.36 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.33 percent, Taiwan Cement slumped 0.48 percent and Catcher Technology and Cathay Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street broadly negative as the major averages opened slightly lower on Thursday but the losses accelerated sharply in the final hour of trade, sending them deep into the red at the finish.

The Dow plunged 638.11 points or 1.94 percent to finish at 32,272.79, while the NASDAQ plummeted 332.04 points or 2.75 percent to end at 11,754.23 and the S&P 500 sank 97.95 points or 2.38 percent to close at 4,017.82.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the release of a Labor Department report on consumer price inflation later today. The report is expected to show that consumer prices increased by 0.7 percent in May after rising by 0.3 percent in April.

The inflation data could have an impact on the outlook for monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates next Wednesday.

On the economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended June 4th.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Thursday as demand concerns resurfaced following authorities in Shanghai imposing new Covid-related restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down by $0.60 or 0.5 percent at $121.51 a barrel.