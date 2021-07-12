Taiwan Shares Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after halting the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 70 points or 0.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,660-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on positive economic cues, although a coronavirus resurgence may cap the upside. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the technology and cement sectors, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index skidded 204.62 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 17,661.48 after trading between 17,597.46 and 17,778.12.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.10 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.30 percent, CTBC Financial lost 0.66 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.80 percent, First Financial collected 0.44 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.69 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.30 percent, Largan Precision plummeted 5.08 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.82 percent, MediaTek eased 0.11 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.16 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.38 percent, Taiwan Cement tumbled 1.52 percent and E Sun Financial and Formosa Plastic were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly upbeat as stocks opened firmly higher on Friday and accelerated into the close to fresh record highs.

The Dow spiked 448.26 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 34,870.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 142.12 points or 0.98 percent to end at 14,701.92 and the S&P 500 climbed 48.73 points or 1.13 percent to close at 4,369.55. For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both added 0.4 percent.

Despite worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, traders seem optimistic the U.S. economy will continue to outperform.

A rebound by treasury yields also generated buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note bouncing off its lowest closing level since February.

Crude oil futures settled higher Friday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $74.56, gaining $1.62 or 2.2 percent in the session.