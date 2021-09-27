Taiwan Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 340 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,260-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky following recent volatility, with crude oil prices providing support in what has been an otherwise tough month. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial and cement stocks, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index soared 181.99 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 17,260.19 after trading between 17,130.74 and 17,273.59.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.52 percent, while CTBC Financial lost 0.65 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.13 percent, First Financial gained 0.44 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.70 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.76 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.94 percent, Largan Precision tanked 2.95 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.18 percent, MediaTek added 0.55 percent, Delta Electronics soared 3.38 percent, Formosa Plastic surged 3.41 percent, Asia Cement gathered 0.65 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.20 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower on Friday and then bounced back and forth across the unchanged line, finally finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 33.18 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 34,798.00, while the NASDAQ eased 4.54 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,047.70 and the S&P 500 rose 6.50 points or 0.15 percent to end at 4,455.48. For the week, the Dow rose 0.6 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.1 percent and the S&P gained 0.5 percent.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came on uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Traders also expressed uncertainty about the situation with China Evergrande, as the indebted property company has not provided clarification about a key interest payment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported an unexpected increase in U.S. new home sales in August.

Crude oil prices climbed Friday and front-month WTI oil futures contracts saw gains for a fifth straight week amid tighter supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November rose $0.68 or 0.9 percent at 73.98 a barrel. WTI Crude futures gained 2.8 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide August numbers for retail sales and industrial production; in July, sales were down 10.3 percent on year and output jumped an annual 13.93 percent.