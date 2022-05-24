Taiwan Stock Market Expected To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, collecting more than 135 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,155-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with support expected from the financial, oil and telecom stocks. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the cement and plastic sectors, while the financials and technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 11.56 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 16,156.41 after trading between 16,125.45 and 16,249.45.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 1.13 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.27 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 2.10 percent, First Financial rose 0.19 percent, E Sun Financial jumped 1.90 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.38 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation sank 0.79 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 0.93 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.63 percent, MediaTek fell 0.35 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.66 percent, Novatek Microelectronics tanked 2.12 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent, Nan Ya Plastics and Taiwan Cement both were up 0.12 percent, Asia Cement climbed 0.91 percent and Largan Precision and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely accelerated as the day progressed, ending solidly in the green.

The Dow surged 618.34 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 31,880.24, while the NASDAQ soared 180.66 points or 1.59 percent to end at 11,535.27 and the S&P 500 jumped 72.39 points or 1.86 percent to close at 3,973.75.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels, extending the recovery seen late in the trading session last Friday.

Buying interest was also generated in reaction to news the financial hub of Shanghai has lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions and U.S. President Joe Biden said he was weighing cutting tariffs on Chinese goods.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled flat on Monday. Oil prices climbed higher earlier in the day amid hopes of increased demand from China, while a weaker dollar also offered support. But prices came off higher levels as the day progressed and eventually settled little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended at $110.29 a barrel, up a penny from Friday's close of $110.28 a barrel. The contract rose to a high of $111.96 earlier in the day.