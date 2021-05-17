Taiwan Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 1,630 points or 10 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,825-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected especially from the technology and oil stocks. The European and U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials and cement stocks, while the technology companies were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 156.99 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 15,827.09 after trading between 15,368.54 and 16,075.48.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.78 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.96 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.23 percent, Fubon Financial perked 1.46 percent, First Financial gathered 1.17 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.79 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.83 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation retreated 1.58 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.46 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.72 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 1.71 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.52 percent, Formosa Plastic was up 1.27 percent, Asia Cement accelerated 2.19 percent and Taiwan Cement gained 0.81 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened well into the green on Friday and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 360.73 points or 1.06 percent, while the NASDAQ surged 304.98 points or 2.32 percent to end at 13,429.98 and the S&P 500 spiked 61.35 points or 1.49 percent to close at 4,173.85. For the week, the Dow shed 1.1 percent, the NASDAQ sank 2.3 percent and the S&P fell 1.4 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the sell-off seen earlier in the week.

A Commerce Department report showing retail sales were virtually unchanged in April after soaring by an upwardly revised 10.7 percent in March may also have eased concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

Also, the Federal Reserve said industrial output in the U.S. increased less than expected in April, while the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in May.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, due largely to short covering after the setback in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up by $1.55 or 2.4 percent at $65.37 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained 0.7 percent for the week.