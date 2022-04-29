Taiwan Stock Market Has Solid Lead For Friday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 525 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 16,420-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected especially from oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the technology and cement stocks, while the financials and plastics were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 116.03 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 16,419.38 after trading between 16,256.88 and 16,455.57.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial retreated 1.44 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.35 percent, Fubon Financial increased 0.27 percent, First Financial dipped 0.18 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.30 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company advanced 0.95 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skyrocketed 9.23 percent, Hon Hai Precision strengthened 1.50 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 3.36 percent, Novatek Microelectronics soared 5.23 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.06 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.48 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.61 percent, Nan Ya Plastics gathered 0.47 percent, Asia Cement jumped 1.91 percent, Taiwan Cement perked 0.66 percent and Formosa Plastic was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened modestly higher on Thursday but accelerated throughout the day, finishing near session highs.

The Dow surged 614.46 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 33,916.39, while the NASDAQ soared 382.59 points or 3.06 percent to close at 12,871.53 and the S&P 500 spiked 103.54 points or 2.47 percent to end at 4,287.50.

The rally on Wall Street came as upbeat earnings news overshadowed a disappointing report on the U.S. economy; results from companies like Meta (FB), Qualcomm (QCOM), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY) led the way.

Meanwhile, traders seemed to shrug off a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic activity unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter of 2022.

Some traders may have interpreted the data as a sign the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates as aggressively as currently expected.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Thursday amid concerns over supply due to the possible impact of sanctions on Russia's crude oil production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.34 or 3.3 percent at $105.36 a barrel.