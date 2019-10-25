Taiwan Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one day after it had halted the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 90 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,320-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on the back of tech shares after solid earnings news. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index gained 80.47 points or 0.72 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,320.14 after moving as low as 11,254.59.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.49 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.86 percent, CTBC Financial gained 0.71 percent, Fubon Financial gathered 0.77 percent, First Financial rose 0.91 percent, E Sun Financial climbed 1.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.56 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.78 percent, Catcher Technology added 0.78 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.55 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.46 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.12 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.77 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Hon Hai Precision were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks hovered near the unchanged line for much of Thursday trade before ending mixed.

The Dow fell 28.42 points or 0.11 percent to end at 26,805.53, while the NASDAQ added 66.00 points or 0.81 percent to 8,185.80 and the S&P 500 rose 5.77 points or 0.19 percent to 3,010.29.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ benefited from solid earnings news from Microsoft (MSFT) and electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) - while 3M (MMM) disappointed and weighed on the Dow.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in September, and also that new home sales pulled back last month. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell last week.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid rising hopes the OPEC and allies will extend output cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended up $0.26 or 0.5 percent at $56.23 a barrel.