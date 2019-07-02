Taiwan Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slid in which it had stumbled more than 150 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just shy of the 10,900-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved trade outlook and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 164.63 points or 1.53 percent to finish at 10,895.46 after trading between 10,821.30 and 10,914.85.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial surged 2.89 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 0.87 percent, First Financial fell 0.22 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 3.97 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 2.87 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 2.58 percent, Largan Precision skyrocketed 9.99 percent, AsusTek Computer added 0.22 percent, Catcher Technology perked 2.47 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.32 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.22 percent, Formosa Plastic picked up 0.44 percent and Taishin Financial, MediaTek and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened sharply higher on Monday, gave some ground in the afternoon but still finished well in the green.

The Dow added 117.47 points or 0.44 percent to finish at 26,717.43, while the NASDAQ gained 84.92 points or 1.06 percent to 8,091.16 and the S&P rose 22.57 points or 0.77 percent to 2,964.33.

The initial strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart stalled trade negotiations on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

The early buying interest was partly offset by a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing a continued slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in June.

Crude oil futures ended higher Monday, following OPEC's decision to extend its current 1.2 million barrel per day output cuts for another nine months. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures ended up $0.62 or 1.1 percent at $59.09 a barrel.