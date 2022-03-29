Taiwan Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping more than 210 points or 1.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,520-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials and technology shares. For the day, the index sank 156.94 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 17,520.01 after trading between 17,368.66 and 17,527.15. Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.31 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.13 percent, First Financial perked 0.18 percent, E Sun Financial advanced 0.94 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company plunged 2.34 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.56 percent, Largan Precision plunged 3.31 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.02 percent, MediaTek sank 0.72 percent, Delta Electronics retreated 1.12 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.94 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slid 0.22 percent, Asia Cement slid 0.31 percent and Taiwan Cement, Hon Hai Precision and CTBC Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early sluggishness and picked up steam later in the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow advanced 94.65 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,955.89, while the NASDAQ surged 185.60 points or 1.31 percent to close at 14,354.90 and the S&P 500 gained 32.46 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,575.52.

The late rally on Wall Street was fueled largely by technology stocks, despite the rising prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

In geopolitical news, Russia and Ukraine are set to resume diplomatic talks later today in Turkey. Russia has reportedly signaled that it may scale down its war and aims to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand from the world's largest oil importer after Shanghai announced fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $7.94 or 7 percent at $105.96 a barrel.