Taiwan Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged almost 1,700 points or 5.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 33,230-point plateau although it may head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement as the world waits for developments in the Middle East. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and plastics companies.

For the day, the index surged 657.39 points or 2.02 percent to finish at 33,229.82 after trading between 32,671.52 and 33,264.22.

Among the actives, Mega Financial rose 0.38 percent, while First Financial collected 0.70 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.78 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.76 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation surged 8.77 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.52 percent, Largan Precision vaulted 1.40 percent, Catcher Technology increased 0.79 percent, MediaTek added 0.34 percent, Delta Electronics soared 5.94 percent, Novatek Microelectronics gained 0.65 percent, Formosa Plastics spiked 3.49 percent, Nan Ya Plastics accelerated 4.41 percent, Asia Cement advanced 0.71 percent and Cathay Financial, CTBC Financial and Fubon Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity s the major averages spent most of Tuesday well under water before a late push saw them end mixed and little changed.

The Dow shed 85.42 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 46,584.46, while the NASDAQ rose 21.51 points or 0.10 percent to close at 22,017.85 and the S&P 500 perked 5.02 points or 0.08 percent to end at 6,616.85.

Stocks showed a notable move to the upside late in the trading day after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on President Donald Trump to extend his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by two weeks to "allow diplomacy to run its course."

Trump had earlier threatened to attack Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran fails to reach a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 pm ET.

Crude oil prices have inched higher on Tuesday as Iran remains unresponsive to U.S. threats to open up the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $0.65 or 0.58 percent at $113.06 per barrel.