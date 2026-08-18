Taiwan Stock Market May Head South Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 1,800 points or 4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 45,850-point plateau although it may hand back those gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on surging crude oil prices and increasing anxiety in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the technology and transportation sectors were dented by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index rose 46.26 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 45,857.27 after trading between 45,765.07 and 46,189.30.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed and flat but turned lower by midday, ending near session lows.

The Dow sank 272.63 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 53,459.78, while the NASDAQ lost 84.25 points or 0.32 percent to close at 26,644.91 and the S&P 500 fell 40.70 points or 0.52 percent to end at 7,745.06.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as the price of crude oil moved sharply higher amid indications Iran has ruled out talks with the U.S. to extend a 60-day ceasefire that expired Monday.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Monday, reflecting concerns about a re-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery surged $2.28 or 2.8 percent to $84.68 a barrel.

Airline stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session amid the surge in crude oil prices, while substantial weakness was also visible among software, telecom, computer hardware and housing stocks.