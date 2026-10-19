Taiwan Stock Market May Open Under Water On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 1,500 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 47,110-point plateau although it may recede again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and heavy pressure on technology stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday as gains among the utility, glass, cement and technology stocks were capped by weakness among the chemicals and semiconductors.

For the day, the index gained 141.39 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 47,111.26 after trading between 46,995.03 and 47,520.60.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but trended lower throughout the session, finishing near daily lows.

The Dow dropped 175.29 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 52,002.41, while the NASDAQ plunged 572.97 points or 2.14 percent to close at 26,140.03 and the S&P 500 sank 84.62 points or 1.09 percent to end at 7,659.44. For the week, the Dow rose 0.7 percent, the NASDAQ plunged 4.5 percent and the S&P lost 2 percent.

A renewed sell-off among technology stocks weighed on the NASDAQ amid concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending. Computer hardware stocks again turned in some of the tech sector's worst performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index sinking 5.4 percent to a two-month closing low.

Adding to the negative sentiment, crude oil prices rallied again on Friday, surging above $100 a barrel for the first time in a month as Iran re-escalated its attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery spiked $3.33 or 3.4 percent to $101.30 a barrel.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve said industrial production in the U.S. increased by more than expected in September, rising 0.7 percent following a revised 0.1 percent uptick in August.