Taiwan Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 2,000 points or 6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 33,580-point plateau and it's likely to see more profit taking on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on surging oil prices and raging war in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology and plastics companies, while the financial sector came in mixed.

For the day, the index plunged 532.33 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 33,581.86 after trading between 33,458.64 and 34,019.48.

Among the actives, Mega Financial slumped 1.27 percent, while CTBC Financial perked 0.16 percent, First Financial skidded 1.03 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.75 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company stumbled 2.84 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation surrendered 2.57 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 2.05 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.46 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 2.75 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.13 percent, Delta Electronics tanked 2.14 percent, Novatek Microelectronics rose 0.26 percent, Formosa Plastics tumbled 1.91 percent, Nan Ya Plastics plummeted 5.95 percent, Asia Cement rallied 2.21 percent and Cathay Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened firmly in the red and remained under water throughout the session, ending at daily lows.

The Dow tumbled 739.42 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 46,677.85, while the NASDAQ plunged 404.15 points or 1.78 percent to end at 22,311.98 and the S&P 500 slumped 103.18 points or 1.52 percent to close at 6,672.62.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid another sharp increase by the price of crude oil, as oil prices further offset the nosedive seen on Tuesday.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday after the new leadership in Iran refused to bow down to U.S. pressure in the raging Middle East war and instead vowed revenge. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $7.45 or 8.54 percent at $94.70 per barrel.

The extended rebound by the price of crude oil came amid reports three more foreign ships were struck in the Persian Gulf overnight, adding to concerns about transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly lower last week.