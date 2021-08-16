Taiwan Stock Market Predicted To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in seven straight sessions, plunging more than 640 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 16,980-point plateau although it's overdue for support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with earnings news and bargain hunting potentially limited by sinking crude oil prices and surging coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday as the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index tumbled 237.79 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 16,982.11 after trading between 16,978.11 and 17,216.34.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial tumbled 1.79 percent, while Mega Financial climbed 1.14 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.44 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.89 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped 0.85 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 4.16 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.94 percent, Catcher Technology skidded 1.10 percent, MediaTek added 0.66 percent, Delta Electronics retreated 0.90 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.70 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.33 percent, Taiwan Cement jumped 1.68 percent and Hon Hai Precision and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages opened mixed on Friday but all managed to finish slightly to the upside.

The Dow added 15.53 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 35,515.38, while the NASDAQ rose 6.64 points or 0.04 percent to close at 14,822.90 and the S&P 500 added 7.17 points or 0.16 percent to end at 4,468.00. For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ fell 0.1 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

Corporate results offered support, led by Walt Disney, which posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a strong growth of its customer base.

In economic news, the University of Michigan's preliminary report said U.S. consumer sentiment index fell to an almost 10-year low. Also, the Labor Department said import and export prices both increase more than expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower Friday as traders weighed the outlook for energy demand amid spikes in the delta variant coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down $0.65 or 0.9 percent at $68.44 a barrel.