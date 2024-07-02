Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 150 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 23,060-point plateau and it's called higher again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of key U.S. employment data later this week. The European and U.S. markets finished slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies. For the day, the index improved 26.32 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,058.57 after trading between 23,015.17 and 23,187.88. Among the actives, Cathay Financial jumped 1.93 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.87 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.70 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rose 0.21 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 2.15 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 0.93 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.64 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.94 percent, MediaTek improved 1.07 percent, Delta Electronics increased 0.77 percent, Novatek Microelectronics soared 2.31 percent, Formosa Plastics shed 0.52 percent, Nan Ya Plastics lost 0.51 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.80 percent and CTBC Financial and Fubon Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the markets opened slightly higher on Monday and hugged the line for much of the day before moving firmly into the green by the close.

The Dow added 50.66 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 39,169.52, while the NASDAQ rallied 146.70 points or 0.83 percent to end at 17,879.30 and the S&P 500 gained 14.61 points or 0.27 percent to close at 5,475.09.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday. The report, which is expected to show a slowdown in the pace of job growth in June, could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Traders may also be sticking to the sidelines ahead of remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday as well as the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.

On the U.S. economic front, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in June. Also, the Commerce Department noted a slight decrease in U.S. construction spending in May.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday, on expectations of higher demand, supply concerns and production cuts by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended higher by $1.84 or about 2.2 percent at $83.38 a barrel.