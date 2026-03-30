Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 330 points or 1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 33,110-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative thanks to the conflict in the Middle East and the resulting surge in oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and plastics companies, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 225.01 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 33,112.59 after trading between 32,669.39 and 33,267.25.

Among the actives, CTBC Financial collected 0.31 percent, while First Financial sank 0.70 percent, Fubon Financial shed 0.58 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.46 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.09 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation slumped 0.69 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.50 percent, Largan Precision added 0.45 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.58 percent, MediaTek slipped 0.31 percent, Delta Electronics was down 0.33 percent, Novatek Microelectronics vaulted 1.79 percent, Formosa Plastics decline 1.16 percent, Nan Ya Plastics contracted 0.80 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.14 percent and Cathay Financial and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains grim as the major averages opened lower on Friday and got worse as the day progressed, ending at session lows.

The Dow plunged 793.46 points or 1.73 percent to finish at 45,166.64, while the NASDAQ tumbled 459.74 points or 2.15 percent to close at 20,948.36 and the S&P 500 dropped 108.31 points or 1.67 percent to end at 6,368.85.

For the week, the NASDAQ plummeted 3.2 percent, the S&P 500 dove 2.1 percent and the Dow slid 0.9 percent. The steep losses dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in over eight months.

A continued surge by the price of crude oil weighed on Wall Street, with international benchmark Brent crude futures jumping back above $110 a barrel after soaring by more than 5 percent.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Friday after Iran shut down reports of peace talks for the ongoing conflict. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $5.32 or 5.63 percent at $99.80 per barrel.

Analysts suggest that the longer crude oil prices remain at elevated levels, the greater the fear of inflationary pressures continuing to climb.