Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Recoup Friday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected nearly 100 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 12,075-point plateau although it's predicted to bounce higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 119.02 points or 0.98 percent to finish at 12,073.68 after trading between 12,030.20 and 12,253.58.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.86 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.78 percent, CTBC Financial sank 1.18 percent, Fubon Financial declined 0.93 percent, First Financial lost 0.43 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.01 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.62 percent, Largan Precision plummeted 9.48 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 2.59 percent, MediaTek plunged 5.38 percent, Asia Cement added 0.54 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.77 percent, Formosa Plastic surrendered 1.20 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Friday, denting losses from the previous session.

The Dow jumped 369.21 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 26,075.30, while the NASDAQ added 69.69 points or 0.66 percent to end at 10,617.44 and the S&P 500 advanced 32.99 points or 1.05 percent to close at 3,185.04.

The strength on Wall Street came after Gilead Sciences (GILD) said remdesivir showed a sharp mortality risk drop when used to treat patients suffering of coronavirus. Also, BioNTech's CEO told The Wall Street Journal the German biotechnology company's coronavirus vaccine candidate could see approval by December.

The upbeat treatment and vaccine news overshadowed the news that the U.S. reported a record daily increase in new coronavirus cases of more than 63,000.

Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday thanks to an upward revision in the energy demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.55 a barrel.