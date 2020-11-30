Taiwan Top Choice in Asia for Post-Pandemic Travel

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Super Team competition, organized by "Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade", "Ministry of Economic Affairs" and executed by "Taiwan External Trade Development Council", promotes incentive travel in Taiwan by revealing Taiwan's numerous attractions through a variety of different themes and contests since 2013. At the 2020 championship press conference on November 26, results of the event's Asia Incentive Tourism Destination in the Post-Pandemic Era Survey were announced, in addition to the champion team -- JTB Global Marketing & Travel from Japan, winning an incentive travel package valued at US$50,000.

Asia Incentive Tourism Destination in the Post-Pandemic Era Survey Results

The impact of COVID-19's grounding of cross-border travel in 2020 has caused many companies across the world to cancel their incentive travel plans. MEET TAIWAN surveyed Asian corporate business travelers to gauge their interest for incentive travel in light of the global pandemic. The results of 3,939 valid questionnaire responses showed that once the dust settles after the epidemic, 90% of corporate employees in eight Asian countries look forward to company incentive travel plans, indicating that after the end of the lockdown business traveler demand for incentive travel is stronger than ever before.

Of particular note, more than 80% of Asian business travelers will prioritize the integrity of local disease prevention measures when they participate in future incentive travel, and public security will be a second priority; this shows that the pandemic has prompted companies to focus on safety factors when choosing their next incentive travel destination. Statistically, Taiwan is rated as the top destination for incentive travel among Asian companies and countries due to its rich tourism resources and spectacular disease prevention success. Up to 99% of business travelers expressed confidence in Taiwan's disease prevention and safety, which will be a boon to the country's tourism after the epidemic.

With regard to incentive travel itineraries, most survey respondents expressed their preferences for cuisine and local cultural experiences, followed by sights of historical significance. The survey answers will assist Taiwan with future preparation and marketing after the epidemic, in addition to serving as reference for other interested international destination providers. The Asia Super Team competition continues to achieve breakthroughs and innovations. It has attracted multiple target markets through diverse, creative, and integrated marketing. The continued implementation of creative marketing contributes to making Taiwan a prime destination for exhibitions and incentive travel in Asia.

Japanese Team Wins Reach for the Stars Championship

This year saw Asia Super Team held as an exclusively online competition for the first time. Elite corporations from Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam participated in the event, completing the online Reach for the Stars challenge in a week-long contest. The onslaught of COVID-19 was overcome by developing a brand-new format of innovative competition that overturned past approaches, using novel technological elements and digital tools to promote and generate buzz for incentive travel in Taiwan. The championship finale incorporated online contests and voting. JTB Global Marketing & Travel won the 2020 championship and incentive travel package valued at US$50,000. It was a climactic ending and soon their company employees will enjoy incentive travel in Taiwan after the epidemic.

For more information about the Asia Super Team competition, visit the official website at http://asiasuperteam.meettaiwan.com.

