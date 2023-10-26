|
Taiwan's Renowned Pastry Company, County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd., Establishes New Facility to Expand Export Lines and Prepare to Launch Hualien Crispy Pasty Internationally
HUALIEN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd., a well-known Taiwanese pastry manufacturer, has announced an ambitious initiative to invest in a new production facility, expanding its export capabilities and introducing its high-quality Hualien Crispy Biscuit to the international market.
New Production Facility Project
County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd. recently announced plans to construct a new production facility in the Hualien Meilun Industrial Zone, covering an area of approximately 2,865 square meters, for a total floor area of nearly 3,000 square meters. This four-story state-of-the-art food factory is currently undergoing a two-year planning process and has achieved ISO22000 and HACCP certifications. The project will house three main production lines and will integrate IoT equipment monitoring systems, create a cloud kitchen product history system, and introduce a new ultrasonic cutting machine. Expected to be completed by 2025, the company is also collaborating with a plastic center project to improve the packaging of the Hualien Crispy Biscuit, with a planned launch in 2024. County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd. aims to enhance the international competitiveness of its products and is targeting primary export markets in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Southeast Asia. This significant development will further drive Taiwan's pastry industry into the international arena, allowing more people to savor the beauty of Taiwanese baking.
Company Background and Flagship Products
The owner of County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd., affectionately known as "Master Liu," is a master baker with exceptional baking skills. At the age of thirteen, he left his hometown in Nantou, embarking on an entrepreneurial journey that has led him to become a pioneer in Taiwan of baking. In 1966, he established County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd. in Hualien, and over the past nearly forty years, he and his wife have steadfastly maintained their passion for baking. They have successfully integrated local agricultural produce into their products, resulting in a range of distinctive pastry items, including "Pineapple Cake," "Red Fired Dragon Fruit Cake," and "Driftwood Cake." "Pineapple Cake" garnered recognition when it received the Han Biscuit Gold Award at the 1998 World Trade International Food Expo. In 2004, the company established its first "Hualien Baked Souvenir - Puti" store, making their products one of the most sought-after souvenirs among tourists. In 2017, County Specialty Industry Co., Ltd. became the first Halal-certified souvenir shop in Hualien.
Flagship Products
